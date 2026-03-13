Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng to lead delegation to France for trade talks with U.S. on March 14-17

Xinhua) 14:49, March 13, 2026

BEIJING, March 13 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, will lead a delegation to France to hold economic and trade talks with the United States from March 14 to 17, China's Ministry of Commerce announced on Friday.

A ministry spokesperson said in a statement that guided by the important consensuses reached between the heads of state of the two countries during their meeting in Busan and all previous phone calls, the two sides will engage in consultations on economic and trade issues of mutual concern.

The spokesperson made the statement in response to a media query for further information on the holding of the sixth round of China-U.S. economic and trade talks.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)