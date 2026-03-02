China's int'l trade promotion body to promote China-U.S. business cooperation

BEIJING, Feb. 28 (Xinhua) -- The China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT) on Saturday said that it will facilitate exchanges and collaboration between Chinese and U.S. firms in areas such as investment, trade and technology.

The national foreign trade and investment promotion agency revealed that it will organize delegations of Chinese entrepreneurs to visit the United States at appropriate times.

CCPIT spokesperson Wang Wenshuai said at a regular press conference that the business communities of China and the United States have always been close and mutually beneficial partners. To facilitate communication and create a favorable atmosphere for cooperation, the CCPIT has to date approved 119 activities for Chinese enterprises to participate in U.S.-based exhibitions in 2026, of which 30 had been carried out by February.

The CCPIT also vowed to utilize its dedicated working group for foreign-funded enterprises, ensuring that the reasonable demands of U.S.-funded enterprises are met, Wang said.

Wang added that the CCPIT will use events including the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation CEO Summit and the B20 business activities during the December G20 Leaders' Summit as an opportunity to work with all parties, including the U.S. business community, to build consensus, deepen cooperation and promote the inclusive, strong and sustainable growth of the Asia-Pacific and global economies.

