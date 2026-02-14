China, U.S. agree to strengthen dialogue, cooperation in various fields

MUNICH, Germany, Feb. 13 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio here Friday on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, with both sides agreeing to strengthen dialogue and cooperation in various fields and promote the stable development of China-U.S. relations.

Wang said that President Xi Jinping and President Donald Trump have provided strategic guidance for the development of China-U.S. relations. He noted that both sides should jointly implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state and make 2026 a year in which China and the United States move toward mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation.

Dialogue is better than confrontation, cooperation is better than conflict, and win-win outcomes are better than zero-sum games, Wang said.

