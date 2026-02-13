Ministry Minutes | China deplores US false accusation against Chancay Port: foreign ministry
(People's Daily App) 10:49, February 13, 2026
China on February 12, 2026 said it firmly opposes and strongly deplores the blatant vilification and smears by the US against Chancay Port, a foreign ministry spokesperson said.
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
