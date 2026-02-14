China, U.S. continue anti-drug intelligence exchange

BEIJING, Feb. 13 (Xinhua) -- The 11th China-U.S. anti-drug intelligence exchange meeting was held in the United States from Feb. 10 to 12 (local time), with cross-departmental delegations from both sides in attendance, China's Ministry of Public Security announced on Friday.

During the meeting, the two sides held in-depth discussions on the drug situation, the removal of illegal online content, joint case investigations, chemical control and management, and anti-money laundering in drug-related cases, according to an official statement.

The two sides briefed each other on their latest progress, exchanged views and recommendations, and identified areas of future cooperation.

They also agreed to advance sound, in-depth and practical anti-narcotics cooperation on the basis of equality and mutual respect.

First launched in 2002, this intelligence exchange is hosted in turn by the drug control authorities of the two countries and serves as a key institutional platform for bilateral anti-drug law enforcement cooperation.

