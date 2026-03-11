China's opposition to deployment of U.S. THAAD system in ROK remains unchanged: spokesperson

Xinhua) 16:30, March 11, 2026

BEIJING, March 11 (Xinhua) -- China's position of opposing the deployment of the U.S. Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system in the Republic of Korea (ROK) remains unchanged, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said here Wednesday.

Spokesperson Guo Jiakun made the remarks at a regular news briefing when responding to a query about the U.S. moving parts of its THAAD system from the ROK to the Middle East.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)