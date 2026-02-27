U.S. expansion of Asia-Pacific forces under "China threat" pretext detrimental to regional peace, stability: FM spokesperson

Xinhua) 16:35, February 27, 2026

BEIJING, Feb. 27 (Xinhua) -- The U.S. move to strengthen its military deployment in Asia-Pacific, under the pretext of the so-called "China threat," is not conducive to regional peace and stability, and runs counter to the interests of regional countries, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Friday.

Mao made this statement when asked to comment on reports that the United States will invest heavily in monitoring the movements of Chinese military forces and satellites.

