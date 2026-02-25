Home>>
China urges U.S. to stop seeking pretexts for resuming nuclear tests
(Xinhua) 16:50, February 25, 2026
BEIJING, Feb. 25 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson on Wednesday urged the United States to honor its commitment of suspending nuclear tests and stop seeking pretexts for resuming such tests.
Spokesperson Mao Ning made the remarks at a daily press briefing in response to recent U.S. allegation that China has conducted nuclear explosion tests.
Mao noted relevant framing and smear by the United States against other countries to shirk its international arms control obligations will only seriously dent its own credibility.
