China rejects U.S. political manipulation under cover of "overcapacity": spokesperson

Xinhua) 15:59, March 12, 2026

BEIJING, March 12 (Xinhua) -- China opposes the United States using the so-called "overcapacity" as a pretext for political manipulation, a foreign ministry spokesperson said on Thursday, after the United States reportedly announced it will launch trade investigations into 16 trading partners including China.

Spokesperson Guo Jiakun made the remarks at a daily press briefing, saying China's position on the economic and trade issues between China and the United States is consistent and clear, and that China is against unilateral tariff measures of any form.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)