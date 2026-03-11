Over 70 stranded Taiwan compatriots return home from Middle East via Chinese mainland transit

Xinhua) 10:35, March 11, 2026

SHANGHAI, March 10 (Xinhua) -- More than 70 Taiwan compatriots who were stranded in the Middle East returned to Taiwan on Tuesday after transiting through Shanghai.

The group's homeward journey concluded in the afternoon as the final batch of passengers touched down at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport aboard China Eastern Airlines flight MU5007.

Earlier that day, the group arrived at Shanghai Pudong International Airport from Istanbul, Türkiye, aboard flight MU704 at around 4 a.m. This marks the largest group of Taiwan passengers to return home via a mainland transit since the escalation of regional tensions in the Middle East in late February.

According to the exit-entry administration department of the Shanghai municipal public security bureau, the passengers were originally scheduled to transit through Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates. However, they were left stranded due to flight cancellations resulting from airspace closures and airport shutdowns amid the volatile regional situation.

With coordination and assistance from relevant mainland authorities, they were able to reroute their journey and fly to Shanghai from Istanbul.

Despite the chilly temperatures in Shanghai early Tuesday morning, the returning passengers emerged from the cabin with smiles, expressing relief at finally being safe. Some expressed their gratitude to airport staff and the media, and thanked the mainland for its care and thoughtful arrangements.

To ensure a smooth transit, Shanghai border inspection officers were stationed in advance at the transit gates, patiently guiding the passengers and maintaining order.

"We communicated precisely with the airline beforehand, checking flight updates and passenger information," said Zheng Jianqiao, an officer at the Shanghai airport border inspection station. "We strengthened on-site guidance and police deployment to provide them with transit convenience, ensuring these stranded compatriots could return home as quickly as possible."

After completing the transit procedures, the group was divided into two flights for their journeys home. According to China Eastern Airlines, some passengers boarded flight FM801 and arrived safely at Taipei Songshan Airport around 11 a.m. Tuesday. The remaining travelers departed at around noon on flight MU5007, arriving at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport in the afternoon.

"Taiwan compatriots are Chinese citizens and our own flesh and blood," Zhang Han, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, said at a recent regular press conference.

From the evacuation of Chinese nationals from Libya, Yemen and Sudan to the outbreak of the Palestine-Israel conflict, as well as incidents in which Taiwan compatriots overseas encountered dangers such as typhoons and earthquakes, relevant authorities have maintained close contact with them and provided timely assistance, Zhang said.

We will, as always, take all necessary measures to safeguard the safety of Chinese citizens, including Taiwan compatriots, Zhang added.

"No matter where they are or what difficulties they encounter, the motherland will always stand firmly behind Taiwan compatriots," Zhang said.

