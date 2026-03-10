Over 10,000 Chinese travelers safely return from UAE, Oman, Saudi Arabia, other countries: spokesperson

Xinhua) 16:28, March 10, 2026

BEIJING, March 10 (Xinhua) -- More than 10,000 Chinese travelers have safely and orderly returned from the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Saudi Arabia, and other countries, a foreign ministry spokesperson said here Tuesday.

Spokesperson Guo Jiakun told a regular news briefing that in recent days, the Chinese foreign ministry, in coordination with the Civil Aviation Administration of China, has arranged for domestic airlines to significantly increase capacity and urgently dispatch flights to the Middle East to pick up Chinese passengers stranded there.

