Home>>
Over 10,000 Chinese travelers safely return from UAE, Oman, Saudi Arabia, other countries: spokesperson
(Xinhua) 16:28, March 10, 2026
BEIJING, March 10 (Xinhua) -- More than 10,000 Chinese travelers have safely and orderly returned from the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Saudi Arabia, and other countries, a foreign ministry spokesperson said here Tuesday.
Spokesperson Guo Jiakun told a regular news briefing that in recent days, the Chinese foreign ministry, in coordination with the Civil Aviation Administration of China, has arranged for domestic airlines to significantly increase capacity and urgently dispatch flights to the Middle East to pick up Chinese passengers stranded there.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese FM says all acts of attacking civilians, non-military targets should be condemned
- Chinese FM calls for ceasefire in Gulf region as soon as possible
- China has gone all out to assist citizens stranded in Middle East: spokesperson
- China to send Middle East special envoy to work for deescalation of tensions
- ASEAN foreign ministers call for peaceful means in addressing Middle East conflict
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.