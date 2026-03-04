ASEAN foreign ministers call for peaceful means in addressing Middle East conflict

Xinhua) 21:09, March 04, 2026

MANILA, March 4 (Xinhua) -- The foreign ministers of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) on Wednesday called for an immediate cessation of hostilities in the Middle East.

In a statement, the ASEAN foreign ministers said they followed the situation closely and expressed serious concern over the escalation of conflict in the Middle East.

The ASEAN Foreign Ministers' statement on the situation in the Middle East said the conflict continues to heighten tensions in the Middle East, and poses "a grave threat to the lives and safety of civilians, as well as to regional and global peace and stability."

"We call on all countries to respect international law, including the Charter of the United Nations," the statement said.

The foreign ministers called on all parties concerned to exercise utmost self-restraint, avoid any acts that may further aggravate the situation, and resolve differences through diplomacy and dialogue in the interest of maintaining peace and stability in the region.

The foreign ministers also reaffirmed the obligation of all states to resolve their differences through peaceful means and to respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all nations, in line with international law, including the UN Charter.

"We further reiterate the obligations to protect civilians and civilian infrastructures in armed conflicts consistent with international law and relevant UN Security Council resolutions," they said.

