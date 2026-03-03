Chinese FM urges joint efforts with France to de-escalate Middle East tensions

March 03, 2026

BEIJING, March 2 (Xinhua) -- China hopes that France will work with China to promote de-escalation of tensions in the Middle East and jointly uphold the basic norms of international relations, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Monday.

In a phone conversation with French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot, Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, urged France to uphold an objective and fair position and maintain a calm and rational approach on the current situation.

During their talks, Barrot elaborated on France's position on the current situation in the Middle East, stressing that France and China, both permanent members of the UN Security Council, bear special responsibilities for maintaining international peace and security.

He noted that the military action by the United States and Israel against Iran neither sought the opinions of the Security Council nor obtained its authorization, stressing that all parties should now work together to promote de-escalation and resolve the Iran nuclear issue and other issues through negotiations.

China maintains good relations with both Iran and countries in the Gulf region, Barrot said, voicing his hope to work together with China to play a positive role in easing tensions in the region.

For his part, Wang reiterated China's principled position, stressing that the international community should resist any acts that violate international law and must not apply double standards.

Major countries must not use their military advantage to launch arbitrary attacks against other nations, and the world should not revert to the law of the jungle, said Wang.

The Iran nuclear issue should ultimately return to the track of political and diplomatic resolution, he said.

