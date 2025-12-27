Yearender: A fair driver of peace by diplomacy and development -- China's 2025 role in the Middle East

CAIRO, Dec. 26 (Xinhua) -- In the Middle East, a region long defined by conflict, China has emerged in 2025 as a more visible force for stability.

From Gaza to the West Bank, from Yemen to Iran, and from Sudan to Lebanon, China's engagement with the region is characterized by high-level diplomacy, humanitarian aid, and long-term development.

Analysts say that Beijing's approach -- rooted in dialogue, mutual respect, and consensus-building -- stands in sharp contrast to traditional Western interventions, opening new pathways for regional cooperation.

As 2025 draws to a close, hopes are running high that in the new year China's pragmatic, consensus-driven approach will help further advance the building of trust, peace, and development in one of the world's most volatile regions.

BUILDING CONSENSUS THROUGH DIPLOMACY

China's Middle East diplomacy, analysts say, is guided by mutual respect and consensus rather than imposed conditions, making it acceptable to regional actors skeptical of Western mediation.

The approach manifested itself most clearly in the 2023 normalization agreement between Saudi Arabia and Iran, a diplomatic breakthrough that surprised many observers after years of stalled regional efforts, and the July 2024 reconciliation talks hosted in Beijing among representatives of 14 Palestinian factions.

Throughout 2025, China has repeatedly articulated its position at the United Nations and other international platforms, calling for a comprehensive ceasefire in Gaza and sustained adherence to the two-state solution. Its firm upholding of international justice offers a counterweight to approaches overly tilted in favor of one side.

"China acts as a safety valve in the UN Security Council," said Hassan Al-Daja, a professor of strategic studies at Jordan's Al-Hussein Bin Talal University.

China has also used other occasions, including bilateral meetings and multilateral forums, to keep the Palestinian issue prioritized rather than sidelined.

Abbas Zaki, a member of Fatah's Central Committee and commissioner for Arab and China relations, said China's position and actions on the Palestinian issue are regarded as a constructive example in international diplomacy, emphasizing consensus-building and long-term solutions.

PROMOTING PEACE THROUGH CONCRETE ACTIONS

In early December, China pledged 100 million U.S. dollars in aid to Palestine to help ease the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and support recovery and reconstruction.

That was just another example of China's support for the Palestinians and other crisis-hit countries in the Middle East and its commitment to regional stability.

"China has played a visible role in supporting Palestine's infrastructure and institutional development, helping to strengthen the foundations of future Palestinian statehood," said Suleiman Bsharat, a Ramallah-based political analyst.

Across the Middle East, Chinese-backed projects in transport, energy, and public services have helped address urgent civilian needs while bolstering long-term economic resilience. Such efforts, observers say, improve people's lives and reduce social pressure even when political solutions remain elusive.

China's investment in development and infrastructure in crisis-affected countries helps create a favorable environment for pursuing effective political solutions, said Khalid Haroub, a professor of political science and political analyst at Northwestern University in Qatar.

All 22 Arab states and the Arab League have endorsed the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), and China's four major global initiatives -- the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative, the Global Civilization Initiative, and the Global Governance Initiative -- have gained broad support across the region.

"China is widely seen as a peacemaker, and this perception is not accidental," said Shraga Biran, head of Israel's Institute for Structural Reforms.

"China has never pursued development by exploiting other nations or living off their resources, nor has it sought geopolitical advantage through chaos," he noted. "This consistent approach has fostered trust in the Middle East: China is not telling stories, but offering realistic, pragmatic, and executable solutions."

SETTING AN EXAMPLE FOR REGIONAL ENGAGEMENT

Over the past year, China has consistently emphasized respect for sovereignty, called for de-escalation and dialogue, and advocated fairness and justice on various Middle Eastern issues.

When Israel and Iran exchanged direct strikes in June, China urged the international community to intensify efforts to promote negotiations and defuse tensions. Regarding the conflicts and crises in the Red Sea, Sudan, and Lebanon, Beijing always calls upon relevant parties to exercise restraint and seek peaceful settlements.

China's fair stance on Middle Eastern issues and its consistent advocacy for peace and development have gained genuine appreciation and support from countries across the region.

Bsharat noted that China has earned respect from many regional actors in recent years by facilitating cooperation through the BRI and adhering to a policy of non-interference in internal affairs.

"China's involvement in international mediation reflects its deep understanding of the region's complex situation," said Haroub. "It is committed to proposing practical solutions that accommodate the interests of all parties, rather than imposing unilateral measures."

"China's diplomatic approach, based on dialogue, balance, and respect for all parties' interests, sets an example for other countries and paves the way for stability and development in the region in the coming years," he added.

