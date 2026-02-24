China says escalation of tensions in Middle East serves no one's interests

February 24, 2026

BEIJING, Feb. 24 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Tuesday that the escalation of tensions in the Middle East serves no one's interests, responding to a query about reports on U.S. contemplating a limited military strike on Iran.

China is closely following the relevant developments and hopes that all parties will exercise restraint and resolve differences through dialogue, Spokesperson Mao Ning told a daily press briefing.

