China says escalation of tensions in Middle East serves no one's interests
(Xinhua) 16:36, February 24, 2026
BEIJING, Feb. 24 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Tuesday that the escalation of tensions in the Middle East serves no one's interests, responding to a query about reports on U.S. contemplating a limited military strike on Iran.
China is closely following the relevant developments and hopes that all parties will exercise restraint and resolve differences through dialogue, Spokesperson Mao Ning told a daily press briefing.
