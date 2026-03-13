Spring planting begins at Hani Rice Terraces, SW China's Yunnan

People's Daily Online) 11:13, March 13, 2026

In southwest China's Yunnan Province, farmers have started spring planting at the Honghe Hani Rice Terraces. Carrying traditional tools, villagers sow red rice across the UNESCO World Heritage landscape, continuing a farming tradition that has lasted for over a thousand years.

(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Du Mingming)