Rainbow appears over Longji Rice Terraces in China's Guangxi
A rainbow is seen over the Longji Rice Terraces in Longsheng Ge Autonomous County, Guilin city, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (People's Daily Online/Lei Qijun)
As the summer rain begins to ease, mist still lingers above the Longji Rice Terraces in Longsheng Ge Autonomous County, Guilin city, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Sunlight pierces through the clouds, casting a rainbow across the layered terraces. Wisps of cloud swirl like silk ribbons around the mountains, creating a magnificent scene.
The breathtaking view drew many tourists to take in and capture the moment with their cameras.
A rainbow is seen over the Longji Rice Terraces in Longsheng Ge Autonomous County, Guilin city, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (People's Daily Online/Lei Qijun)
The Longji Rice Terraces cover 66 square kilometers. Longsheng Ge Autonomous County is known as the "County of a Hundred Festivals," home to a rich tapestry of ethnic cultures that have flourished over generations. Dazhai village in Longji town of the county was named among the Best Tourism Villages of 2022 by the United Nations World Tourism Organization.
Photo shows the misty scenery of the Longji Rice Terraces in Longsheng Ge Autonomous County, Guilin city, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (People's Daily Online/Lei Qijun)
Photos
- From sightseeing to adventure: S China's Guilin grows into world-class tourist city amid outdoor tourism boom
- Once impoverished village in S China's Hainan thrives through tea and tourism
- View of Tengwang Pavilion scenic area in Nanchang, China's Jiangxi
- Ancient town of Jianchuan in SW China's Yunnan
Related Stories
- In pics: Beautiful scenery of terraces in Xinhua, C China's Hunan
- Second Global Farming Culture and Mutual Learning Conference kicks off in China's Hunan
- Unraveling the ecological code of the Ziquejie Terraces in central China
- Let's go to the 'Terraces Planet'!
- Picturesque misty scenery of Honghe Hani Rice Terraces in SW China's Yunnan
- "Old seeds" spark prosperity in ancient terraces
- Consensus on protection of terraces announced in central China
- Millennium-old terraces in SW China's Yunnan glow with new vitality
- Ancient terraces in E China included on World Heritage Irrigation Structures List
- Stunning scenery of red soil terraces dazzles visitors to Rongxian in SW China
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.