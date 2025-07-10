Rainbow appears over Longji Rice Terraces in China's Guangxi

People's Daily Online) 09:11, July 10, 2025

A rainbow is seen over the Longji Rice Terraces in Longsheng Ge Autonomous County, Guilin city, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (People's Daily Online/Lei Qijun)

As the summer rain begins to ease, mist still lingers above the Longji Rice Terraces in Longsheng Ge Autonomous County, Guilin city, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Sunlight pierces through the clouds, casting a rainbow across the layered terraces. Wisps of cloud swirl like silk ribbons around the mountains, creating a magnificent scene.

The breathtaking view drew many tourists to take in and capture the moment with their cameras.

A rainbow is seen over the Longji Rice Terraces in Longsheng Ge Autonomous County, Guilin city, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (People's Daily Online/Lei Qijun)

The Longji Rice Terraces cover 66 square kilometers. Longsheng Ge Autonomous County is known as the "County of a Hundred Festivals," home to a rich tapestry of ethnic cultures that have flourished over generations. Dazhai village in Longji town of the county was named among the Best Tourism Villages of 2022 by the United Nations World Tourism Organization.

Photo shows the misty scenery of the Longji Rice Terraces in Longsheng Ge Autonomous County, Guilin city, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (People's Daily Online/Lei Qijun)

