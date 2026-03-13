Tourists view tulips at park in Longli County, China's Guizhou
Tourists view tulips at Longjiashan National Forest Park in Longli County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, March 12, 2026. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)
Tourists view tulips at Longjiashan National Forest Park in Longli County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, March 12, 2026. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)
Tourists view tulips at Longjiashan National Forest Park in Longli County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, March 12, 2026. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)
Tourists view tulips at Longjiashan National Forest Park in Longli County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, March 12, 2026. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)
Tourists view tulips at Longjiashan National Forest Park in Longli County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, March 12, 2026. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)
Tourists view tulips at Longjiashan National Forest Park in Longli County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, March 12, 2026. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)
This photo taken on March 12, 2026 shows blooming tulips at Longjiashan National Forest Park in Longli County, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)
A tourist views tulips at Longjiashan National Forest Park in Longli County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, March 12, 2026. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)
A tourist poses for photos at Longjiashan National Forest Park in Longli County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, March 12, 2026. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)
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