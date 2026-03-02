Dragon dancers light up the night in SW China's Guizhou

People's Daily Online) 16:05, March 02, 2026

A ceremony is held before people perform a dragon dance amid fireworks to celebrate the Chinese New Year in Mengxi town, Songtao Miao Autonomous County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 26, 2026. (Photo/People's Daily Online)

On the night of Feb. 26, 13 dragon lantern teams from local villages performed a spectacular dragon dance amid fireworks in Mengxi town, Songtao Miao Autonomous County, southwest China's Guizhou Province. The time-honored folk activity drew tens of thousands of visitors to celebrate the Chinese New Year.

Dragon lantern making and dragon dancing have long been cherished traditions in Mengxi town. Each dragon is crafted from bamboo, colored paper and red cloth, with a single strip of red fabric binding the head, body and tail together. Oil wicks or small lights inside keep the lanterns glowing at night, with a team of eight performers bringing each dragon to life.

(Photos above taken by Yang Songlin, He Weiming and Shu Linjie)

