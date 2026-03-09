SW China's Guizhou emerges as popular destination for residential tourism

People's Daily Online) 15:16, March 09, 2026

Photo shows a scene of a village gala in Tongzi county, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (People's Daily Online/Yang Qian)

The appeal of southwest China's Guizhou Province as a travel destination has grown steadily in recent years, and the momentum shows no sign of slowing. Comfortable weather, well-developed amenities and rich cultural programs are turning what might once have been a quick stopover into an extended, unhurried stay — and visitors from across the country and beyond are choosing to linger.

At a meeting on March 6 during China's "two sessions," the annual meetings of China's top legislature and top political advisory body, representatives of the Guizhou delegation highlighted the province's strengths in developing the residential tourism industry.

Guizhou's most immediate draw is its climate — cool, pleasant and a natural antidote to summer heat. When the summer heat descends on much of China, Guizhou stands apart. The province maintains an average temperature of around 23 degrees Celsius. Across much of the province, escaping the heat comes naturally, including in the provincial capital Guiyang, celebrated as a "cool and refreshing summer haven"; Liupanshui city, known as "China's Cool Capital"; and the cities of Anshun and Bijie.

If Guizhou has a calling card, it is the sheer beauty of its landscapes. Guizhou has long been called a "park province." At a favorable elevation, blanketed in forest and blessed with a well-preserved natural environment, Guizhou is home to internationally renowned sites such as the Huangguoshu Waterfall, the Libo Seven Small Arches, Xijiang Qianhu Miao Village, the Chishui Danxia Landform, Wanfenglin Scenic Area and Mount Fanjing, among many other popular destinations.

Aerial photo shows the Yeyuhai National Tourism Resort in Liupanshui city, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (People's Daily Online/Tu Min)

The range of activities on offer is equally impressive. Trail running, canyon rafting, bungee jumping, sightseeing on the world's highest bridge, summer marathons, and the grassroots football and basketball tournaments known as the "Village Super League" and "Village BA" have all found enthusiastic audiences. Guizhou invites visitors to explore its mountains, rivers and lakes, immerse themselves in the cultures of various ethnic groups, and experience the simple joy of the outdoors.

The warmth of everyday life is hard to resist. Guizhou cuisine is distinctive and diverse. Dishes such as sour fish soup, Changwang noodles and beef rice noodles are hugely popular among visitors. The province's pristine mountain environment also nurtures exceptional spirits and teas, and in recent years a vibrant scene of specialty coffee, craft beer and new-style Chinese tea drinks has emerged alongside them. Tongren's matcha beverages have attracted a particularly devoted following.

Photo shows the China Yangming Culture Park in southwest China's Guizhou Province. (People's Daily Online/Yang Qian)

Guizhou enjoys a rich and profound cultural heritage. In the province, Chinese philosopher Wang Yangming (1472-1529) from the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644) advocated the concepts of "unity of knowledge and action" and "the extension of intuitive faculty," ideas that have influenced the world. The province also carries a deep revolutionary heritage, while its Tunpu settlements and diverse ethnic cultures give it a cultural richness that is entirely its own. In addition, the people of Guizhou are widely known for their warmth and hospitality.

In 2025, Guizhou set a goal of building itself into a national destination for residential tourism and wellness. The province will enrich its tourism offerings, raise quality standards and improve services.

Aerial photo shows Zhaoxing Dong village in southwest China's Guizhou Province. (People's Daily Online/Yang Qian)

