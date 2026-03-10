"Village T" fashion show held in China's Guizhou
Embroiderers present traditional costumes and embroidery works during a "Village T" fashion show in Kaili, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, on March 8, 2026. Embroiderers from Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture participated in the "Village T" fashion show to showcase colorful ethnic costumes. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)
People watch the "Village T" fashion show in Kaili, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, on March 8, 2026.
Embroiderers present traditional costumes during a "Village T" fashion show in Kaili, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, on March 8, 2026.
An embroiderer presents her work during a "Village T" fashion show in Kaili, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, on March 8, 2026.
Embroiderers present traditional costumes during a "Village T" fashion show in Kaili, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, on March 8, 2026.
An embroiderer presents her work during a "Village T" fashion show in Kaili, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, on March 8, 2026.
Models present traditional costumes during a "Village T" fashion show in Kaili, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, on March 8, 2026.
Photos
