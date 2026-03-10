"Village T" fashion show held in China's Guizhou

Embroiderers present traditional costumes and embroidery works during a "Village T" fashion show in Kaili, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, on March 8, 2026. Embroiderers from Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture participated in the "Village T" fashion show to showcase colorful ethnic costumes. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

