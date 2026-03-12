China's defense ministry says military operations in Middle East must immediately stop

Xinhua) 09:04, March 12, 2026

BEIJING, March 11 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese defense ministry spokesperson on Wednesday called on relevant parties to immediately stop military operations in the Middle East, and return to dialogue and negotiation.

Jiang Bin, a spokesperson for China's Ministry of National Defense, made the statement in response to a media inquiry about the recent military strikes launched by the United States and Israel against Iran.

Stressing that such military strikes, which were launched without the authorization of the UN Security Council and in the process of ongoing Iran-U.S. negotiations, seriously breached international law and basic norms of international relations, Jiang said China is firmly opposed to moves violating other countries' sovereignty and security, and to the abuse of force or the law of the jungle.

He warned that the continuation and escalation of hostilities produces no winner, and will only push the Middle East into a dangerous abyss, inflicting greater suffering on the peoples of the region.

He said the immediate end to military operations is a current priority, calling for joint efforts to uphold peace and stability in the Middle East and beyond.

