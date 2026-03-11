China to continue working for peace, justice in Middle East: foreign ministry
BEIJING, March 11 (Xinhua) -- China will continue to strengthen communication with all relevant parties on the Iran issue, including those directly involved in the conflict, and play a constructive role in easing tensions and restoring peace, a foreign ministry spokesperson said here Wednesday.
Spokesperson Guo Jiakun said at a regular news briefing that since the outbreak of the conflict, China has called for a ceasefire and a return to dialogue and negotiations, adhering to a political solution, adding that the special envoy of the Chinese government on the Middle East issue is currently making shuttle-diplomacy trips across the region.
As a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council and a sincere friend of countries in the Middle East, China will continue to advance efforts for peace and uphold the voice of fairness and justice without pause, he said.
