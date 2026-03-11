Chinese FM urges ceasefire in Middle East, supports Gulf role in regional future

Xinhua) 13:06, March 11, 2026

BEIJING, March 10 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Tuesday that China calls for an immediate ceasefire in the Middle East and efforts toward a political solution, and supports Gulf countries in taking the future of the region in their own hands.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks in a phone conversation with Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani.

Al Thani briefed the Chinese side on the regional situation and the position of Qatar, stressing that Qatar has had to undertake necessary measures of self-defense while stepping up diplomatic efforts to prevent the crisis from spreading and escalating.

He also expressed appreciation for China's fair and just position and its mediation efforts, and voiced hope that China will play a greater role in promoting a ceasefire and ending the hostilities.

For his part, Wang said that China, as a permanent member of the United Nations (UN) Security Council, has always adhered to principles and upheld fairness and justice in international affairs.

The U.S.-Israeli military operations against Iran, without authorization from the Security Council, clearly violated the purposes and principles of the UN Charter and the basic norms governing international relations, said Wang.

Meanwhile, China does not approve of expanding the scope of strikes and condemns indiscriminate attacks against civilians and non-military targets, said Wang, adding that the sovereignty, security and territorial integrity of the Gulf Arab countries should be respected.

Noting that the continuation of the war brings all harm and no benefit and will only cause greater losses for all parties concerned, Wang said that China will continue to play a constructive role in easing tensions and restoring peace in its own way.

