What China's government work report means for everyday life

People's Daily Online) 11:13, March 11, 2026

What does it mean to put people's livelihoods first?

In the government work report, every policy measure and every figure reflects care for people's real concerns. Each step responds to the public's most pressing needs and their aspirations for a better life.

From everyday necessities to the rhythm of daily living, this warm, people-centered approach to improving livelihoods is helping Chinese families move steadily toward a more prosperous future.

(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Wu Chengliang)