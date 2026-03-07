Average life expectancy of Chinese reaches 79.25 years in 2025: top health official

Xinhua) 12:27, March 07, 2026

BEIJING, March 7 (Xinhua) -- The average life expectancy of the Chinese reached 79.25 years in 2025, an increase of 1.32 years from 2020, Lei Haichao, head of China's National Health Commission, said on Saturday at a press conference held on the sidelines of the annual session of the top legislature.

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Wu Chaolan)