China to comprehensively strengthen capital market risk monitoring: securities regulator

Xinhua) 11:06, March 07, 2026

BEIJING, March 6 (Xinhua) -- Efforts will be made to comprehensively strengthen capital market risk monitoring this year, Wu Qing, chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission, said on Friday.

Measures will be taken to prevent the transmission of risks across markets, across futures and spot markets, and across borders, and to consolidate and strengthen strategic resource reserves and market stabilization mechanisms, Wu told a press conference on the sidelines of the fourth session of the 14th National People's Congress.

