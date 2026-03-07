China's manufacturing, service sectors to create over 10 mln jobs annually in 2026-2030: official

Xinhua) 09:49, March 07, 2026

BEIJING, March 6 (Xinhua) -- China's manufacturing and service sectors are expected to create over 10 million jobs each year from 2026 to 2030, Zheng Shanjie, head of the National Development and Reform Commission, said Friday.

The two sectors combined are poised to grow by over 40 trillion yuan (about 5.8 trillion U.S. dollars) in value during the 15th Five-Year Plan period (2026-2030), Zheng said at a press conference on the sidelines of the fourth session of the 14th National People's Congress.

