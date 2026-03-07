Advisory: Schedules for China's "two sessions" on March 7
BEIJING, March 6 (Xinhua) -- The following are the schedules for the fourth session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) and the fourth session of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) on Saturday.
Throughout the day, NPC deputies will hold group meetings to examine reports and drafts on budgets and economic and social development plans.
In the afternoon, the NPC Financial and Economic Affairs Committee will examine a draft outline of the 15th Five-Year Plan, as well as the reports and drafts on budgets and economic and social development plans. The committee will issue reports on the examination results, respectively.
In the morning, CPPCC National Committee members will discuss in groups the government work report and the reports on budgets and economic and social development plans.
In the afternoon, CPPCC National Committee members will hold their second plenary meeting.
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese leaders join national lawmakers, political advisors in deliberation, discussions
- Xi calls for decisive progress in Healthy China Initiative during 15th Five-Year Plan period
- Henan intensifies efforts for higher-level opening-up
- China has set an economic growth target of 4.5 percent to 5 percent this year. How should we view it?
- Collective effort uplifts Tianjin villagers
- Deputy eyes early intervention to stem juvenile crime
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.