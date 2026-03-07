Advisory: Schedules for China's "two sessions" on March 7

Xinhua) 09:37, March 07, 2026

BEIJING, March 6 (Xinhua) -- The following are the schedules for the fourth session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) and the fourth session of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) on Saturday.

Throughout the day, NPC deputies will hold group meetings to examine reports and drafts on budgets and economic and social development plans.

In the afternoon, the NPC Financial and Economic Affairs Committee will examine a draft outline of the 15th Five-Year Plan, as well as the reports and drafts on budgets and economic and social development plans. The committee will issue reports on the examination results, respectively.

In the morning, CPPCC National Committee members will discuss in groups the government work report and the reports on budgets and economic and social development plans.

In the afternoon, CPPCC National Committee members will hold their second plenary meeting.

