Chinese leaders join national lawmakers, political advisors in deliberation, discussions

BEIJING, March 6 (Xinhua) -- Senior Chinese leaders Li Qiang, Zhao Leji, Wang Huning, Cai Qi, Ding Xuexiang and Li Xi on Friday attended deliberation at the fourth session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) and group discussions at the fourth session of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC).

When joining NPC deputies from Henan Province in a group deliberation in the afternoon, Premier Li Qiang urged the province to take proactive steps in the new year to play a bigger role in driving development of the central region and the whole country.

He also urged the province to forge new calling cards in promoting the integrated development of culture and tourism.

On Friday morning, the premier took part in a joint group meeting of political advisors from the sectors of economics and agriculture. He emphasized the need to continuously implement a more proactive fiscal policy and apply an appropriately accommodative monetary policy.

He also emphasized the importance of promoting the construction of major infrastructure networks and expanding effective investment to lay a solid foundation for long-term development.

Participating in a joint group meeting attended by political advisors from the China National Democratic Construction Association and the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce, top legislator Zhao Leji asked them to actively fulfill their duties and responsibilities, strive to make new achievements, and contribute to opening up new prospects in advancing Chinese modernization.

Zhao, chairman of the NPC Standing Committee, also called on the political advisors to guide the people in their respective sectors to make contributions to achieving a good start for the 15th Five-Year Plan period.

In a joint group meeting of political advisors from the sectors of literature, the arts and sports, top political advisor Wang Huning stressed the efforts to implement the national strategy of promoting fitness for all and continuously improve people's health.

Wang, chairman of the CPPCC National Committee, asked the political advisors to offer insights and suggestions on promoting the prosperity of socialist culture and advancing the coordinated development of mass sports and competitive sports.

Cai Qi, a member of the Secretariat of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, participated in a joint group meeting of political advisors from the China Democratic League, the Communist Youth League of China, the All-China Youth Federation, and the All-China Women's Federation.

He pointed out that political advisors should focus on the central tasks of the CPC and the country to contribute ideas and strength, thereby making new contributions to achieving a sound start to the 15th Five-Year Plan period (2026-2030).

Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang, who attended a joint group meeting of political advisors from Hong Kong and Macao special administrative regions, stressed that Hong Kong and Macao should seize the major opportunities presented by the 15th Five-Year Plan and take solid steps to promote high-quality economic development.

He also called for inspiring more people in Hong Kong and Macao to love both the country and their own regions, and promoting the regions' integration into the overall development of the country.

Li Xi, secretary of the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, attended a joint group meeting of political advisors from the CPC, and urged them to firmly establish and practice a correct understanding of governance performance, consciously delivering real, tangible outcomes for the people through solid work.

He stressed the need to maintain a tough stance against corruption tenaciously, so as to provide strong safeguards for achieving the targets and tasks of the 15th Five-Year Plan period through new achievements in improving Party conduct, enforcing Party discipline, and fighting corruption.

Li Qiang, Zhao Leji, Wang Huning, Cai Qi, Ding Xuexiang and Li Xi are all members of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee.

