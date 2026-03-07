Home>>
China to cut central gov't spending on official overseas visits, vehicles, hospitality
(Xinhua) 09:42, March 07, 2026
BEIJING, March 6 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese central government will cut its spending on official overseas visits, official vehicles, and official hospitality by at least 7 percent this year, Finance Minister Lan Fo'an told a press conference Friday.
(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Wu Chaolan)
Photos
Related Stories
- Advisory: Schedules for China's "two sessions" on March 7
- China details 2026 policy mix to bolster growth and innovation, share opportunities with world
- Chinese leaders join national lawmakers, political advisors in deliberation, discussions
- Xi calls for decisive progress in Healthy China Initiative during 15th Five-Year Plan period
- Henan intensifies efforts for higher-level opening-up
- China has set an economic growth target of 4.5 percent to 5 percent this year. How should we view it?
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.