China to cut central gov't spending on official overseas visits, vehicles, hospitality

Xinhua) 09:42, March 07, 2026

BEIJING, March 6 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese central government will cut its spending on official overseas visits, official vehicles, and official hospitality by at least 7 percent this year, Finance Minister Lan Fo'an told a press conference Friday.

