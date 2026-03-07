China to deepen, refine regulation on high-frequency quantitative trading: securities regulator

March 07, 2026

BEIJING, March 6 (Xinhua) -- China will deepen and refine the regulatory measures on high-frequency quantitative trading, focusing on the principle of fairness, Wu Qing, chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission, said on Friday.

Wu made the remarks at a press conference on the sidelines of the fourth session of the 14th National People's Congress, the national legislature.

