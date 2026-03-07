China's top universities add 38,000 seats over two years: education minister

Xinhua) 12:24, March 07, 2026

BEIJING, March 7 (Xinhua) -- China's top-class universities increased enrollment by 38,000 students over the past two years, Education Minister Huai Jinpeng said on Saturday.

During the same period, over 540 new cooperative institutions and programs between the Chinese mainland and other countries and regions at the undergraduate level and above were established, Huai told a press conference on the sidelines of the ongoing national legislative session.

From 2021 to 2025, over 8,600 new undergraduate program sites and more than 4,500 master's degree-granting sites were added, with many of the adjusted disciplines and majors suited to future development and to the holistic growth of individuals, Huai said.

He added that China will continue to advance reforms to better match talent supply with demand.

