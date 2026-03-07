China implements 15-minute break, 2-hour daily physical activity in compulsory education: minister

Xinhua) 13:47, March 07, 2026

BEIJING, March 7 (Xinhua) -- China has rolled out an initiative of 15-minute inter-class break and two hours of daily physical activities for primary and junior high school students in all its provincial-level regions, Education Minister Huai Jinpeng said on Saturday.

Monitoring by national authorities showed that the overall good-or-excellent rate of physical health among Chinese students has been steadily rising, and the overall student myopia rate has declined for four consecutive years, Huai told a press conference on the sidelines of the ongoing national legislative session.

He said China will further advance the campaign to strengthen students' fitness by creating PE classes that students enjoy and promoting basketball, football and volleyball matches across campuses, among other moves.

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Wu Chaolan)