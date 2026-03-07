Home>>
Chinese foreign minister to meet press on foreign policy, relations
(Xinhua) 12:22, March 07, 2026
BEIJING, March 7 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will hold a press conference on Sunday on the sidelines of the fourth session of the 14th National People's Congress.
He will answer questions of journalists from home and abroad on China's foreign policy and external relations.
(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Du Mingming)
Photos
Related Stories
- Government stepping up policy support to drive economic growth
- China to set up national M&A fund to support venture capital investment
- China aims for 70 pct community elderly care coverage within five years: official
- China's manufacturing, service sectors to create over 10 mln jobs annually in 2026-2030: official
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.