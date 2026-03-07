Chinese foreign minister to meet press on foreign policy, relations

Xinhua) 12:22, March 07, 2026

BEIJING, March 7 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will hold a press conference on Sunday on the sidelines of the fourth session of the 14th National People's Congress.

He will answer questions of journalists from home and abroad on China's foreign policy and external relations.

