China says 2025 inbound trips top 150 million, up 17 percent

Xinhua) 12:13, March 07, 2026

A press conference for the fourth session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) on people's livelihood is held in Beijing, capital of China, March 7, 2026. (Xinhua/Cao Yiming)

BEIJING, March 7 (Xinhua) -- China recorded over 150 million inbound visits in 2025, marking a year-on-year increase of over 17 percent, and the spending of inbound travelers surpassed 130 billion U.S. dollars, Minister of Culture and Tourism Sun Yeli said on Saturday.

Visa-free entries by foreigners exceeded 30 million, Sun told a press conference on the sidelines of the annual session of the national legislature.

China has made significant strides in facilitating mobile payments for international visitors. In 2025, inbound tourists spent about 80 billion yuan (11.59 billion U.S. dollars) via mobile payment platforms, according to the official.

Sun noted that the phrase "becoming Chinese" had been a trending social media topic, with many foreigners keen to experience life in China.

Popular activities include traveling by high-speed train, watching drone displays, and trying traditional Chinese medicine massages. Wearing Hanfu attire and eating hotpot have also become "must-try" experiences for many international visitors, he added.

