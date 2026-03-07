A cultural encounter with "Nihao China" at Berlin tourism trade fair

Artists perform lion dance during the China Pavilion Opening Ceremony at the ITB Berlin travel trade show in Berlin, Germany on March 3, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhang Haofu)

China's growing appeal was showcased at ITB Berlin 2026, the global tourism trade fair that wrapped up its 60th anniversary this year on Thursday.

BERLIN, March 6 (Xinhua) -- From an expanded visa-free transit policy to broader unilateral visa-free access, a series of measures is making China increasingly attractive to international visitors, who love to explore Chinese culture, scenery and new experiences.

The event once again drew tourism professionals from around the world, with the "Nihao China" pavilion generating strong interest among a steady stream of visitors throughout the fair.

"May I take a photo here?" a young blonde woman asked at the China pavilion, standing before a bamboo installation evoking the charm of a classical Chinese garden.

Carefully adjusting her Chinese-style outfit, she smiled at her companion and said, "It feels like I've really stepped into an ancient Chinese painting."

Behind her, the pavilion unfolded in soft blue-green hues, echoing the elegance of classical Chinese aesthetics. Translucent hanging decorations, calligraphic design elements, and touches of bamboo gave the space a light, flowing feel.

Cultural creative products are pictured at the exhibition area of Beijing in China Pavilion at the ITB Berlin travel trade show in Berlin, Germany on March 3, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhang Haofu)

"Traditional Chinese culture is one of the strongest draws of travel to China," Jack Pinnick, an American who has lived in China for 16 years, told Xinhua. This year, representing central China's Hubei Province, he performed a Wudang martial arts routine at the China pavilion, drawing a steady crowd of onlookers.

Pinnick believes that interest in China among international visitors is changing in noticeable ways. "In the past, many foreign visitors came to China with a fascination for Kung Fu," he said. "Now, more and more are being drawn by the depth and diversity of traditional Chinese culture. Many come the first time out of curiosity, but after experiencing it for themselves, they return because of its lasting appeal."

Lydia Li, deputy general manager of ITB China, told Xinhua that inbound travelers are increasingly favoring independent and flexible travel. Their interests are also shifting from traditional tourist hotspots to lesser-known destinations.

As travelers look beyond first-time curiosity and checklist sightseeing in search of deeper experiences, the shift in demand is driving changes in tourism services. At this year's event, China's smart tourism solutions have been another highlight.

At the Berlin fair, Hongtu Zhixing Network Technology Co., Ltd., a travel-tech company that applies artificial intelligence (AI) to travel services, showcased its Seeking China AI itinerary-planning engine, an intelligent recommendation system, and a one-stop platform for cross-border travel services.

People visit the China Pavilion at the ITB Berlin travel trade show in Berlin, Germany on March 3, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhang Haofu)

Chen Nan, the company's product director, demonstrated to Xinhua how its AI system could create a food-focused itinerary taking travelers from Chengdu to Shunde and the Chaoshan region, while arranging cooking classes, market tours and bookings at lesser-known but highly regarded local restaurants along the way.

"According to our internal data, inbound travelers who use our AI planning tool report more than 40 percent higher satisfaction with their itineraries," said Li Zhouzhi, the company's marketing director.

Albin Loidl, president of the German Travel Association (DRV), told Xinhua that China is attracting a growing number of German tourists with its rich cultural heritage and diverse natural landscapes. He said the German travel industry hopes to deepen cooperation with China so that more German travelers can explore the country's diverse offerings.

Cultural creative products are pictured at the exhibition area of Huangshan City at the ITB Berlin travel trade show in Berlin, Germany on March 3, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhang Haofu)

That growing interest is being supported by a broader push to improve services for inbound travelers. Zheng Hao, vice chair and secretary-general of the World Tourism Alliance (WTA), said China has been working to make international travel easier through visa and customs facilitation, expanded flight connections and upgrades to tourism infrastructure.

New technologies such as AI are also helping improve the travel experience, he said, while stronger industry standards and service oversight are aimed at creating a safer and more reliable market environment.

"Together, these measures are helping turn policy support into tangible growth in the inbound tourism market," he added.

