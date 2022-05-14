Exhibition on Ishtar Gate held in Pergamon Museum in Berlin

Xinhua) 14:50, May 14, 2022

Photo taken on May 13, 2022 shows the Ishtar Gate at the Pergamon Museum in Berlin, capital of Germany. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)

Photo taken on May 13, 2022 shows an Ishtar Gate fridge sticker at the Pergamon Museum in Berlin, capital of Germany. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)

A visitor takes photos of the Ishtar Gate at the Pergamon Museum in Berlin, capital of Germany, May 13, 2022. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)

Photo taken on May 13, 2022 shows Ishtar Gate postcards at the Pergamon Museum in Berlin, capital of Germany. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)

Photo taken on May 13, 2022 shows an Ishtar Gate keychain at the Pergamon Museum in Berlin, capital of Germany. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)

Photo taken on May 13, 2022 shows the Ishtar Gate at the Pergamon Museum in Berlin, capital of Germany. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)

Photo taken on May 13, 2022 shows part of the Ishtar Gate at the Pergamon Museum in Berlin, capital of Germany. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)

Photo taken on May 13, 2022 shows cultural and creative products of the Ishtar Gate at the Pergamon Museum in Berlin, capital of Germany. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)

Photo taken on May 13, 2022 shows an Ishtar Gate fridge sticker at the Pergamon Museum in Berlin, capital of Germany. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)

Photo taken on May 13, 2022 shows Ishtar Gate mugs at the Pergamon Museum in Berlin, capital of Germany. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)

(Web editor: Meng Bin, Bianji)