Exhibition on Ishtar Gate held in Pergamon Museum in Berlin
Photo taken on May 13, 2022 shows the Ishtar Gate at the Pergamon Museum in Berlin, capital of Germany. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)
Photo taken on May 13, 2022 shows an Ishtar Gate fridge sticker at the Pergamon Museum in Berlin, capital of Germany. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)
A visitor takes photos of the Ishtar Gate at the Pergamon Museum in Berlin, capital of Germany, May 13, 2022. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)
Photo taken on May 13, 2022 shows Ishtar Gate postcards at the Pergamon Museum in Berlin, capital of Germany. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)
Photo taken on May 13, 2022 shows an Ishtar Gate keychain at the Pergamon Museum in Berlin, capital of Germany. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)
Photo taken on May 13, 2022 shows the Ishtar Gate at the Pergamon Museum in Berlin, capital of Germany. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)
Photo taken on May 13, 2022 shows part of the Ishtar Gate at the Pergamon Museum in Berlin, capital of Germany. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)
Photo taken on May 13, 2022 shows cultural and creative products of the Ishtar Gate at the Pergamon Museum in Berlin, capital of Germany. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)
Photo taken on May 13, 2022 shows an Ishtar Gate fridge sticker at the Pergamon Museum in Berlin, capital of Germany. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)
Photo taken on May 13, 2022 shows Ishtar Gate mugs at the Pergamon Museum in Berlin, capital of Germany. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)
Photos
Related Stories
- 76th anniversary of end of World War II in Europe marked in Berlin
- Museums in Berlin reopen with hygienic requirements and restrictions
- Highlights of Berlin Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2020
- Power outage in Berlin cuts off over 30,000 households from electricity
- Commemoration of 1st anniv. of Christmas market attack held in Berlin
- Festival of Lights takes place in Berlin
- 1st Berlin Chinese Film Festival kicks off
- 55th IFA consumer electronics fair kicks off in Berlin
- "2015 Experience China" in Berlin
- Chinese Film Week kicks off in Berlin
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.