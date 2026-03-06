AstraZeneca CEO on China's key innovation opportunities
(People's Daily App) 16:19, March 06, 2026
In January, British pharma giant AstraZeneca announced plans to invest over 100 billion yuan ($14.5 billion) in China by 2030. The company has maintained a strong presence here since entering the market in 1993. In this interview with People's Daily, CEO Pascal Soriot, CEO of AstraZeneca, discusses China's development opportunities and its pivotal role in the global innovation ecosystem.
(Compiled by intern Fan Yuting)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
