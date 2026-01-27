Tax data shows faster integration of sci-tech and industrial innovation in China in 2025

Xinhua) 15:15, January 27, 2026

BEIJING, Jan. 27 (Xinhua) -- China saw faster integration of sci-tech innovation with industrial innovation in 2025, with strategic emerging industries expanding steadily and traditional sectors accelerating transformation and upgrading, tax data showed Tuesday.

Sales revenue from China's high-tech industries rose 13.9 percent year on year in 2025, according to the State Taxation Administration. Sales in high-tech manufacturing and high-tech services increased by 10.1 percent and 16.6 percent, respectively.

Breakthroughs continued in key fields. Sales revenue from lithium-ion battery manufacturing, service robot manufacturing, industrial robot manufacturing and biopharmaceutical manufacturing surged 25.1 percent, 60.7 percent, 17.4 percent and 7.7 percent, respectively, the data showed.

Sales revenue from scientific research and technical services climbed 20.4 percent year on year, while sales in patent-intensive industries increased 10.7 percent, reflecting stronger application of scientific and technological achievements.

Integration between digital technologies and the real economy continued to deepen. Core digital economy industries posted a 9.4 percent year-on-year growth in revenue, with digital product manufacturing and digital technology application services rising 9.4 percent and 13.8 percent, respectively.

Meanwhile, traditional industries stepped up transformation and upgrading, with automation emerging as a key focus. Purchases of automation equipment by the petrochemical, steelmaking and ironmaking sectors rose 17.3 percent, 11.7 percent and 12.7 percent, respectively, the data showed.

