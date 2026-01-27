Senior Chinese official urges steady, sustained sci-tech progress

Xinhua, January 27, 2026

Ding Xuexiang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and director of China's central science and technology commission, speaks at a national conference on science and technology in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 26, 2026. (Xinhua/Liu Weibing)

BEIJING, Jan. 26 (Xinhua) -- Ding Xuexiang, director of China's central science and technology commission, on Monday urged continued efforts to promote greater self-reliance and strength in science and technology and achieve steady and sustained sci-tech progress.

Ding, who is also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made a speech at a national conference on science and technology that was convened on Monday.

Ding noted that during the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025), China's sci-tech development achieved remarkable accomplishments. Sci-tech innovation has comprehensively empowered high-quality development and played a strategic supporting role in the Chinese modernization drive.

He emphasized the need to strengthen basic research and enhance China's self-reliant capacity to guarantee basic conditions for scientific research.

He called for the nation's strategic sci-tech capabilities to be leveraged, for international sci-tech collaboration to be deepened, and for the improvement of the overall efficacy of the national innovation system.

Ding also urged the deepened integration of sci-tech innovation and industrial innovation, the reinforcement of the leading role enterprises play in innovation, the accelerated establishment of a sci-tech finance system, and improved guidance for the development of new quality productive forces.

He stressed the importance of expanding the science and engineering talent pool, and of advancing the construction of international sci-tech innovation centers.

