Chinese vice premier stresses promoting industrial innovation, strengthening product quality supervision

HOHHOT, Jan. 6 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Guoqing has called for accelerated efforts to advance industrial innovation and emphasized the importance of solid work to strengthen quality supervision on products and services.

Zhang, who is also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks during a research trip in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region from Jan. 4 to 6.

Efforts should be made to deepen the integration of technological innovation and industrial innovation, develop new quality productive forces in light of local conditions, strengthen quality supervision on products and services, and better serve high-quality development and a high-quality life, Zhang noted.

In Hohhot and Baotou, Zhang visited two enterprises and learned about the research and development of new power systems and the innovation in the biotechnology industry. Efforts should be made to achieve a seamless connection between the innovation chain and industrial chain, and apply more innovation achievements to the industrial chain, he emphasized.

During the visit, he also urged the proper implementation of policies related to large-scale equipment renewal and major technological transformation and upgrading of the manufacturing industry, and highlighted the need to adhere to the direction of intelligent, green and integrated development.

While investigating quality supervision, inspection and certification work in the region, he stressed the need to strengthen source-based quality governance, and drive quality improvement through standard upgrading. He also emphasized further strengthening the whole-chain supervision of food safety to safeguard people's health.

