Chinese premier calls for consolidation of strengths in innovation-driven growth

Xinhua) 08:26, January 06, 2026

Chinese Premier Li Qiang, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, inspects Shenzhen-Hong Kong sci-tech innovation cooperation zone in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Jan. 4, 2026. Li made an inspection tour in south China's Guangdong Province from Saturday to Monday. (Xinhua/Huang Jingwen)

GUANGZHOU, Jan. 5 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang has urged efforts to consolidate the country's strengths in innovation-driven development, and to remain at the forefront of reform and opening-up, striving to begin the 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-2030) on a strong note.

Li made the remarks during an inspection tour in south China's Guangdong Province from Saturday to Monday.

In the city of Shenzhen, Li was briefed on the progress of a Shenzhen-Hong Kong sci-tech innovation cooperation zone.

Describing sci-tech innovation as key to winning the future, Li called for strengthened support to drive innovation through policy, funding and talent. He also highlighted the importance of leveraging the strengths of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area to gather innovation resources and achieve more breakthrough outcomes.

He underscored the need to continue cultivating and expanding application scenarios for sci-tech innovation, and to accelerate the upgrading and iteration of new technologies through broader application.

Li emphasized the importance of fully leveraging advanced technologies and managing and utilizing major transport corridors effectively to better promote connectivity and coordinated development within the Greater Bay Area.

In Foshan City, Li noted that economic development and the improvement of residents' living standards have generated new consumer demand, and called for these new changes to be studied. He also called for the research and development of more high-quality products to be accelerated, and for the cultivation of a virtuous cycle in which demand drives supply and supply creates demand.

At Foshan International Land Port, Li gained a detailed understanding of the development and operations of cross-border e-commerce and bonded logistics. He stressed the importance of expanding high-standard opening-up, better integrating infrastructure connectivity with rules and standards connectivity, and coordinating the planning and construction of major open cooperation platforms for sci-tech innovation, industrial development and trade in services.

Li also urged further progress in digital and green trade, the orderly expansion of voluntary opening-up in the services sector, the active expansion of imports, and balanced development of imports and exports.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, learns about the development of low-altitude economy in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Jan. 4, 2026. Li made an inspection tour in south China's Guangdong Province from Saturday to Monday. (Xinhua/Huang Jingwen)

