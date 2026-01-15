China committed to bringing benefit of science, technology to whole humanity: FM spokesperson

Xinhua) 10:59, January 15, 2026

BEIJING, Jan. 14 (Xinhua) -- China always shares innovation outcomes with the rest of the world and is committed to bringing the benefit of science and technology to the whole humanity, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Wednesday.

Spokesperson Mao Ning made the remarks at a daily news briefing when asked about how China sees its role in global sci-tech innovation.

According to media reports, China broke into the top 10 for the first time last year in the Global Innovation Index ranking, and the new year has seen several more innovation outcomes in China. Meanwhile, the rapid development of science and technology is widening the technology gap facing developing countries.

Mao said the past year has witnessed deep integration between technology and industries and rapid emergence of innovation outcomes in China. Looking into the future, innovation will become the main impetus driving China's high-quality development, she added.

Mao noted the recommendations for formulating the 15th Five-Year Plan mentioned "innovation" 61 times and put sci-tech innovation at the core of the nation's overall development.

While boosting its own development through innovation, China always shares innovation outcomes with the rest of the world and is committed to bringing the benefit of science and technology to the whole humanity, Mao added.

Noting that China's large-scale scientific facilities, such as FAST, are open to the whole world, Mao said that China is committed to international cooperation in deep-sea and deep-space exploration; and China's livelihood technologies, such as hybrid rice, aquaculture and juncao technology, have helped developing countries get rid of poverty.

"We've also launched the Global AI Governance Initiative, which advocates fostering an open, fair and non-discriminatory international environment for innovation," she added.

China will continue to act in the spirit of openness and cooperation, oppose technological barriers, narrow the sci-tech gap, and promote the sharing of innovation outcomes by all for global development and prosperity, said Mao.

