China urges open, fair global sci-tech ecosystem while prioritizing self-reliance: spokesperson

Xinhua) 14:55, March 04, 2026

BEIJING, March 4 (Xinhua) -- China has called for an open, fair, just and non-discriminatory global environment for sci-tech development, while emphasizing its sci-tech self-reliance, a spokesperson said Wednesday.

Lou Qinjian, spokesperson for the fourth session of the 14th National People's Congress, told a press conference ahead of the opening of the session, that scientific and technological innovation cannot do without an open, inclusive and mutually beneficial global ecosystem.

In response to a question regarding China's rapid development in humanoid robots, he noted that enabling robots to feel, think, decide and act like humans requires global collaboration, and addressing the ethical and social issues arising from this advancement demands collective global efforts.

He also said that the key to sci-tech innovation and development currently lies in having home-grown, risk-controllable core technologies.

During the 15th Five-Year Plan period (2026-2030), China will strengthen original innovation and work to make decisive breakthroughs in critical core technologies in key areas, according to Lou.

