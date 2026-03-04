How Chinese provinces topped 1 trillion yuan in foreign trade
(People's Daily App) 15:01, March 04, 2026
China's Anhui Province reached one trillion yuan ($145.6 billion) in foreign trade for the first time in 2025, bringing the total number of such Chinese provinces and municipalities to nine since Guangdong first hit the milestone in 1997. As more regions join this club, China's global connectivity is strengthening amid shifting trade winds. Discover the numbers behind this growth.
(Produced by Chen Lidan, Zhan Huilan, Zhang Jian, Zou Yun, Xu Zheqi and intern Ding Man)
