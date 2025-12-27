China's int'l trade in goods, services hit 4.42 tln yuan in November

Xinhua) 11:45, December 27, 2025

BEIJING, Dec. 26 (Xinhua) -- The value of China's international trade in goods and services totaled approximately 4.42 trillion yuan (about 628 billion U.S. dollars) in November, official data showed on Friday.

Of the total, exports of goods came in at about 2.25 trillion yuan and imports exceeded 1.59 trillion yuan, resulting in a surplus of 654.7 billion yuan, according to data from the State Administration of Foreign Exchange.

Exports of services totaled 246.5 billion yuan and imports reached 329.8 billion yuan, resulting in a deficit of 83.3 billion yuan.

In U.S. dollar terms, China's exports of goods and services amounted to 351.6 billion U.S. dollars in November, and its imports came to 271.1 billion U.S. dollars, resulting in a surplus of 80.5 billion U.S. dollars, according to the administration.

(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Liu Ning)