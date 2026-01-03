China's balanced trade push is creating a sweeter deal for all

13:56, January 03, 2026 By Jiang Tingting ( Xinhua

BEIJING, Jan. 3 (Xinhua) -- On the morning of New Year's Day, as sunlight streamed into their Beijing apartment, Li Xiaolan's family opened their refrigerator to a sight that brought a smile: a box of plump, dark Chilean cherries, glistening like jewels.

"For my parents, such perfect fruit in deep winter was once unimaginable," Li said, watching her son reach for one. "Now, it's our little ritual for a sweet start to the year."

A decade ago, this would have been a rare indulgence. Today, these cherries, alongside avocados from Mexico, beef from Argentina, and durians from Thailand, have become regular guests in Chinese households.

This transformation is no accident; it stems from China's proactive policies to expand imports, such as lowering tariffs, simplifying trade procedures, and extending zero-tariff treatment to the least-developed countries having diplomatic relations with China.

These measures are not isolated steps, but rather part of a broader push to balance trade, drive high-quality development, and deepen global partnerships.

The recommendations for formulating the 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-2030) have put forward balancing the development of imports and exports.

The value of balanced import-export development extends far beyond household dining tables, exerting a profound ripple effect on China's industrial upgrading and high-quality growth. In advanced manufacturing, for example, importing advanced equipment and key components enables upward movement in the value chain.

At the same time, the influx of foreign goods introduces new ideas and standards, heightening competitive pressure. This creates more discerning consumers and forces local firms to improve their products -- ultimately elevating the overall quality of the "Made in China" brand.

Beyond bolstering industrial competitiveness, balanced import and export development also serves as a cornerstone of China's job market vitality. Imports and exports support employment for 190 million people, accounting for one-fourth of the country's total employment. Nearly 700,000 entities are engaged in foreign trade, with private enterprises making up about 90 percent of the total.

This solid employment foundation, in turn, fuels the purchasing power of Chinese households, driving the continuous expansion of the domestic consumer market. In the first 11 months of 2025, China's total goods imports reached approximately 16.75 trillion yuan (about 2.3 trillion U.S. dollars), with consumer goods imports maintaining steady growth, underscoring the robust scale and resilience of domestic demand.

"Balanced import-export development helps China better utilize both domestic and international markets and resources, strengthening the stability and competitiveness of its industrial and supply chains while raising consumer satisfaction and well-being," said Bai Ming, a researcher at the Chinese Academy of International Trade and Economic Cooperation, a think-tank under the Ministry of Commerce.

Notably, this balanced approach goes far beyond goods trade to encompass vigorous expansion in services imports, a key pillar of China's high-standard opening-up drive.

Data from the Ministry of Commerce shows that in the first 10 months of 2025, China's service imports reached nearly 3.68 trillion yuan, growing 2.6 percent year on year.

These service imports span telecommunications, computer and information services and financial services, providing critical support for domestic industrial upgrading and consumption upgrading.

For example, imported cloud computing solutions have accelerated the digital transformation of China's small and medium-sized manufacturing enterprises. At the same time, cross-border financial consulting services have helped domestic firms navigate overseas market regulations.

"The import of professional services such as international legal counsel, engineering design, and inspection and testing has helped domestic companies align with global standards and enhance their international competitiveness," said Song Siyuan, a researcher with the commerce ministry's think tank.

Crucially, these gains not only bolster China's development but also spill over its borders, creating a new paradigm of shared prosperity.

This win-win dynamic is vividly illustrated by the journey of the very cherries that grace Li Xiaolan's New Year table. In Chile's Central Valley, soaring exports to China have boosted rural economies. Around 90 percent of Chile's cherry exports now flows to China, supporting some 200,000 local jobs and creating stable income streams that have weathered global market volatility in recent years.

Claudia Soler, executive director of the Chilean Cherry Committee, noted that Chilean cherries are gaining popularity not only in first-tier cities but also in smaller cities across China. "We aim to put them on the table in every city and within every consumer's reach," she said.

Just as goods imports have helped lift livelihoods in Chile and Southeast Asia, China's growing demand for global services is creating new opportunities for service providers worldwide, from digital tech firms to international consulting agencies.

Global logistics giants, for instance, have expanded their footprint in China to cater to the surging cross-border trade of goods and services.

"China is central to FedEx's strategy, and we remain bullish about its growth potential," said Poh-Yian Koh, president of FedEx China.

She added that the company will continue to strengthen its air logistics network and service capabilities to connect China with global markets better and contribute to worldwide economic growth.

And this momentum shows no signs of slowing down: China's push for balanced import-export growth is a win-win promise made real -- enriching households, powering industrial upgrading, and delivering dividends to global partners. As China will continue to advance high-standard opening-up over the next five years, everyday choices like a box of Chilean cherries or an imported tech solution will continue to anchor trade stability and fuel shared prosperity.

