Macron expresses support for Spain amid U.S. trade threat

Xinhua) 21:17, March 04, 2026

PARIS, March 4 (Xinhua) -- French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday expressed support for Spain after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to "cut off all trade with Spain," local media reported.

According to French daily Le Parisien, Macron held phone talks with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Wednesday to convey France's "European solidarity" in response to the recent U.S. threats of economic coercion targeting Spain.

Trump on Tuesday threatened to "cut off all trade with Spain" after the latter refused to allow the U.S. military to use its base for attacks on Iran. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Wednesday rejected U.S. threats, saying Spain would not yield to "reprisals from anyone."

