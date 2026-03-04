Trump threatens to "cut off all trade" with Spain

Xinhua, March 04, 2026

WASHINGTON, March 3 (Xinhua) -- U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday threatened to "cut off all trade with Spain" for Spain's refusal to allow the U.S. military to use its base for attacks on Iran, while saying he is not happy with Britain either.

"We're going to cut off all trade with Spain. We don't want anything to do with Spain," Trump told reporters at the beginning of his talks with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in the Oval Office.

"By the way I'm not happy with the UK either," Trump said. "This is not Winston Churchill that we're dealing with."

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer told Parliament on Monday that Britain is not joining the U.S.-Israeli "offensive strikes" on Iran.

Merz told Trump in the Oval Office on Tuesday that Germany hopes the ongoing U.S.-Israeli war against Iran will come to an end as soon as possible.

Merz is the first foreign leader to meet Trump in person since the United States and Israel launched a massive military campaign against Iran early Saturday morning.

